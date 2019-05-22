Rejecting taboos, Palestinian businessman welcomes US plan

Ashraf Jabari: 'No Israeli PM will ever meet Palestinian demands or vice versa, what have we gained from bloodshed and separation? Nothing, we can't keep waiting for a state, we have to think about this area as one entity'; he believes ordinary Palestinians would support his pragmatic approach to profit from their shared geography with Israel if it weren't for the PA's brainwashing, crackdown on dissent and adherence to a two-state doctrine