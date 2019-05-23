Iran tells German envoy its patience is over - Fars

BERLIN - Iran told a German envoy seeking to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal that its patience was over and urged the treaty's remaining signatories to fulfill their commitments after the United States pulled out, the Fars news agency reported on Thursday.
Jens Ploetner, a political director in the German Foreign Ministry, met Iranian Deputy Foreing Minister Abbas Araghchi. A German diplomatic source told Reuters that talks with other Iranian official were also planned.
The semi-official Fars news agency said Araghchi had relayed Iran's impatience during the talks.