Central African Republic massacres leave more than 50 dead

BANGUI, Central African Republic -- More than 50 people were reportedly killed in an attack by a militia on several villages in the Central African Republic's volatile northwest near the border with Chad, the United Nations said Thursday.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country, known as MINUSMA, condemned Tuesday's attacks and its peacekeepers are undertaking "robust patrols in and around Ouham Pende prefecture" where the killings took place, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The government issued an ultimatum to the leader of a militia group known as 3R, calling on him to hand over those responsible.

Government spokesman Ange-Maxime Kazagui says the group retaliated against several communities in the Ouham Pende prefecture after an incident in which one man was killed.