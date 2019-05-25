Channels
U.S. seen reining in 'radicals' to prevent war, Iranian general says
Reuters|Published:  05.25.19 , 09:19
"Rational Americans and experienced U.S. commanders" are likely to rein in Washington's "radical elements" and prevent a war with Iran, the country's semi-official news agency Mehr reported on Saturday, quoting a senior military commander.

 

"We believe rational Americans and their experienced commanders will not let their radical elements lead them into a situation from which it would be very difficult to get out, and that is why they will not enter a war," Brigadier General Hassan Seifi, an assistant to Iran's army chief, told Mehr.

 


