Netanyau coalition talks at impasse as Wednesday deadline looms

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found himself at an impasse Sunday in negotiations to establish a new coalition government before the deadline of midnight on Wednesday, May 28.

Netanyahu met late Saturday night with MK Yariv Levin, head of hia Likud Party's negotiation team, in an attempt to find a compromise regarding the law to draft Haredi men into national service, but to no avail so far.

Netanyahu and Liberman (Photo: EPA)

Former defense minister and head of the Yisrael Beytenu Party Avigdor Lieberman slammed the ultra-Orthodox parties and Netanyahu for the dead-end in coalition talks on Saturday, writing in a tweet that he "doesn't fear re-elections" if an agreement isn't reached by Wednesday. Israel last held elections on April 9.

Liberman said he rejects any alteration to the current version of the draft law, but offered a compromise, saying that the ultra-Orthodox could choose to be absent from the draft law vote as long as all other coalition partners agreed to vote for it in the Knesset.

"The moment that this happens, we'll have a rightist government rather than a Haredi government," Liberman said. "We're pro-Jewish state but against a halachic state," he said referring to the religious Jewish law.

"Accept our offer, otherwise we'll go for re-elections," he said.

MK Yariv Levin, head of the Likud Party's negotiation team (Photo: Idan Arbel)

Liberman also criticized Netanyahu over the weekend, saying that "right doesn't mean personality cult, it means a set of values and army service will always be a top value for the national camp."

United Torah Judaism said in response to Liberman's declarations on Saturday evening that they don't agree to draft quotas being mentioned in any coalition deal, and that "it's the principle, not a political matter" for them.

"This is a decision by the spiritual leadership, it's not a matter we can vote on in the Knesset," the ultra-Orthodox party added, referring to the Rebbe of Ger, leader of an extreme Hassidic court who is demanding the draft law be changed.

If neither the ultra-Orthodox nor Liberman agree to a compromise, Netanyahu could assemble a coalition of just 60 MKs, but will not have a majority in the Knesset and is unlikely to last long. However, it could put pressure on Liberman to join the government at a later stage to prevent it from disintegrating, something which he did in 2015.

Litzman, head of United Torah Judaism (Photo: Reuters)

Another option is for the Likud Party to add two or three opposition members who would defect to coalition lines.

A third option is re-elections, an unprecedented case in Israeli history that Netanyahu doesn't desire.

A final option is for President Reuven Rivlin to grant an MK from the opposition, or a different MK from the Likud, the opportunity to assemble a government. However, both of these scenarios are unlikely.