Israeli ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff said that "concealing an individual's Jewishness cannot be the solution to the problem of increasing anti-Semitism in Germany. There must be a zero-tolerance policy against any form of anti-Semitism." He was responding to a statement by Felix Klein, the German government's anti-Semitism commissioner, that he would recommend Jews not wear a kippa or headcovering in public spaces in the country.