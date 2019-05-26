Last ditch effort to avoid repeat elections

Only days before the deadline to form a government coalition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited the various party heads to a one-on-one meeting with him on Sunday in order to prevent having to call for "needless elections." He began with meeting Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon.
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman told confidants that he will attend the meeting with the prime minister and that if the latter agrees to his compromise, namely that the Haredi parties will refrain from voting on the draft bill, then "there is what to talk about." Netanyahu responded by saying that his offer is for the government to set enlistment goals, as with the legislation proposed by Yair Lapid.
Likud ministers met earlier Sunday to receive updates regarding the current political situation. Netanyahu said that he is working to establish a right-wing government and "prevent unnecessary repeat elections." Netanyahu also said that he is interested in having Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party run together with the Likud on the same list in the event repeat elections are called for— probably to avoid having the president assign the task of forming a coalition on another MK.
Meanwhile, the rabbinical council of the Agudat Yisrael faction of the Yahadut Hatorah Party, led by the Rebbe of Gur, are meeting to discuss the compromise to the draft bill proposed by former minister Ariel Atias. The compromise involves the rabbis agreeing to draft and national service quotas for Yeshiva students on condition that the matter be carried out by a government decision, and not written into the law itself, making it easier to change details if necessary.
Shas and the Degel Hatorah faction support the compromise, believing that it is consistent with the Haredi interest and will not harm Torah students. The primary issue remaining is Liberman's opposition to any changes in the existing draft bill.