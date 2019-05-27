Knesset to ponder fresh elections as Netanyahu coalition bid deadlocked over Haredi draft

A bill to dissolve the Knesset less than a month after it was sworn in looked set to pass its first readings in the plenum on Monday evening, as Prime MInister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to form a new coalition faltered over the draft of ultra-Orthodox men into the army.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Every party that backed Netanyahu as the next prime minister, comprising 65 of the Knesset's 120 lawmakers, said that they would vote for the bill.

Avigdor Liberman speaking at a Yisrael Beytenu faction meeting Monday (Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)

Netanyahu has until Wednesday to get his coalition agreements signed; if he fails to do so, President Reuven Rivlin can then task another lawmaker to try to put together his or her own coalition. This lawmaker does not have to be a party leader, or even a Knesset member from Likud.

The bill to dissolve the new Knesset was proposed by Likud MK Miki Zohar, a Netanyahu ally who has also pushed for a law amendment granting the prime minister immunity from prosecution despite looming charges in three corruption investigations.

Netanyahu has until Wednesday to put together a coalition, and while he nominally has the backing of the 65 MKs, a row over the so-called Haredi draft has left him trying to find common ground with both the ultra-Orthodox parties that oppose the law and the vehemently secular Yisrael Beytenu, which is insisting that the religious Jews who devote their lives to Torah study in yeshivas also carry out some form of national service.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said earlier Monday that he would not yield over keeping the legislation about the Haredi draft in its current form, and not bow to the religious parties' efforts to soften it. The party said it was willing to back another round of elections should the prime minister so choose.

Without Liberman's five Knesset seats he cannot form a majority government and would be forced to opt for a fragile coalition of just 60 lawmakers.

"I won't to be party to a Halachic government," Liberman said, referring to religious Jewish law.





Benjamin Netanyau heads to the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday (Photo: Emil Salman)

"We've been making our position about the draft law clear since February 2018. It's obvious to everybody that this is a principle, and that's what the Likud Party is most afraid of."

He added: "They (the Likud) have to understand that this is a principle, it's not personal. It's not revenge."

According to Knesset rules, a bill can be debated within the 45-day waiting period once it has been submitted, if the Knesset House Committee is convinced that the draft legislation has importance or urgency.

The Blue and White party, which won 35 seats in the April 9 elections, putting on level pegging with Netanyahu's Likud, said it would not vote in favor of dissolving parliament, and called on Rivlin to invite its leader Benny Gantz to try to put together a coalition.





L-R: Moshe Ya'alon, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz at a Blue and White factionm meeting Monday (Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)

Gantz accused Likud lawmakers of being too scared to oppose Netanyahu's poltiical machinations.

"The silence of the Likud lambs is embarrassing, and their fear paralyzing," he said Monday. "We are witnessing dark days for the Likud Movement. They also bear responsibility for this current situation. It's worth tasking the Blue and White party under my leadership with forming a government."

Gantz's Blue and White co-chair, MK Yair Lapid added: "Let us form a government. The public wants a unity government. If Likud was led by someone other than Netanyahu, this would be possible."