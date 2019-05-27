Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Trump says Iran nuclear deal achievable as sanctions sting
Reuters|Published:  05.27.19 , 23:46

TOKYO - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme was possible, crediting economic sanctions for curbing activities Washington has said are behind a spate of attacks in the Middle East.

 

"I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that's very smart of them, and I think that's a possibility to happen," Trump said during a news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

 

"It has a chance to be a great country with the same leadership," Trump said. "We aren't looking for regime change - I just want to make that clear. We are looking for no nuclear weapons."

 


פרסום ראשון: 05.27.19, 23:46
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.