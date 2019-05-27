Trump says Iran nuclear deal achievable as sanctions sting

TOKYO - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme was possible, crediting economic sanctions for curbing activities Washington has said are behind a spate of attacks in the Middle East.

"I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that's very smart of them, and I think that's a possibility to happen," Trump said during a news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

"It has a chance to be a great country with the same leadership," Trump said. "We aren't looking for regime change - I just want to make that clear. We are looking for no nuclear weapons."