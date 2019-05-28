Kahlon's Kulanu unites with Likud, gets five reserved seats

Kulanu Party, headed by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, united with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party on Tuesday and was allocated five seats in the Likud's list for the next Knesset.
Netanyahu has been pushing for a vote approving another round of elections after he was unable to form a government with other parties, following the April 9 elections.
The Vote will take place Wednesday, a few hours before the deadline the prime minister had received from President Reuven Rivlin ends; having Kulanu as part of the Likud's list ensures its MKs vote for elections.
If the Knesset doesn't approve new elections, the president could assign another MK, either from the Likud or another party, with the task of forming a government. However, that scenario is unlikely.