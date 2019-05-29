Channels
Report: Iranian cleric stabbed to death in country's south
Associated Press|Published:  05.29.19 , 11:38

A semi-official Iranian news agency says a cleric was stabbed to death in the country's south and that police have identified a suspect in the attack.

 

The report says cleric Mohammad Khorsand, a Friday prayer leader in the city of Kazeroon, was killed while on his way home from a religious ceremony.

 

The report provided no further information and didn't say anything about a possible motive for the attack. It's the second attack on a cleric in Iran recently. In April, a cleric was shot and killed in the western city of Hamadan.

 

 


