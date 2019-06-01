Channels
UN atomic watchdog raises questions of Iran's centrifuge use
AP|Published:  06.01.19 , 00:17

VIENNA -- The U.N. atomic watchdog said Friday that Iran continues to stay within the limitations set by the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but reported its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water are growing and raised questions for the first time

about Iran's adherence to a key but vague provision intended to limit the country's use of advanced centrifuges.

 

In a confidential quarterly report distributed to member states and seen by The Associated Press, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has stayed within key limitations set in the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, for uranium and heavy water stockpiles.

 


