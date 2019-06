PM Benjamin Netanyahu informs Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice MInister Ayelet Shaked that they have been fired from the government and the cabinet.

According to government sources, "Bennett and Shaked cannot continue in their sensitive roles in the cabinet for another six months after they were not elected by the public."

The two split from Jewish Home ahead of the April 9 elections to form The New Right, which failed to pass the threshold to enter the Knesset.