Incoming Justice Minister Amir Ohana tweeted Wednesday that his new appointment is a great privilege, and thanked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his trust in him.

Ohana thanked his supporters and said he is proud to become justice minister "as a Jew, an Israeli, as the partner of the eternal love of my life Alon Hadad and father of our children Ela and David, as a Mizrahi man, as a Likudnick, and as a Be'er Sheva born – liberal (it all fits together!)."