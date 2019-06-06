Two detained as police seek no disruption of Jerusalem Gay Pride parade

Israeli police said it arrested two suspects on Thursday morning on suspicion that they were planning to disrupt the 18th annual Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Both suspects were undergoing questioning by the police, however no details on their identities were revealed or their intentions.

“The Israel Police will take determined action against any party that intends to disrupt or that disrupts the orderly course of the Pride Parade held today in Jerusalem,” police said in a statement.

Preparations underway for Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade 2019 (Photo: Amit Shabi)

Security measures were in preparation for the parade which is expected to attract a crowed of over 30,000 participants double the number from last years'. Police have deployed more than, 2500 officers including border police, special patrol units and undercover officers.

During the 2015 Pride Parade, a teenager was stabbed and killed by a religious extremist. 16-year-old Shira Banki later succumbed to her wounds.

Memorial tribute to Shira Banki murdered during the 2015 Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem

Meanwhile, it what can be seen as a clear support for the LGBTQ community the Israeli Police has hired transgenders recruits who have recently completed their police training.

The Police Force is following in the footsteps of Israel's military which is considered forward thinking and was among the first to include openly transgender people among its ranks.

Police spokesman says the recruits were hired individually and serve like anyone else on the force

Israel has the most open attitude in the Middle East, towards homosexuality, with a large and influential gay community. However, the conservative Jerusalem, a heavily religious city sacred to Jews, Muslims and Christians, is far less gay-friendly than liberal Tel Aviv.

Last week, the Jerusalem Municipality rebuffed a request by the city's top Ashkenazi religious figure to ban gay flags, asking the mayor in a letter to "spare us the embarrassment."

The parade also comes a day after Israel appointed its first openly gay cabinet minister Amir Ohana to the position of justice minister.