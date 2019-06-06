Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

illustration (Photo: Shutterstock)
Civil servant indicted for stealing and passing on secrets justice ministry says
An unnamed civil servant was indicted for stealing secret and top secret information and passing it on and will remain in custody for the time being
Gilad Morag|Published:  06.06.19 , 14:32
The Justice Ministry's cyber division filed an indictment, Thursday in Jerusalem District Court, against a civil servant suspected of stealing and passing on secret and top secret information.

 

 

The suspect, who was not named, was investigated by the national crimes and corruption unit of the Israel Police.

 

illustration (photo: Sutterstock)
illustration (photo: Sutterstock)

 

The civil servant will remain in custody for the time being.

 

 

 

No further information was available.

 


פרסום ראשון: 06.06.19, 14:32
 new comment
See all talkbacks "Civil servant indicted for stealing and passing on secrets justice ministry says"
Warning:
This will delete your current comment
cancelOk
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.