An unnamed American official said Saturday evening that his government's position regarding the status of the West Bank has not changed; the official was referring to an earlier statement by U.S. envoy in Israel David Friedman, saying that Israel has a right to annex 'some' parts of the West Bank.

"Israel has not presented us with any kind of plan to annex parts of the West Bank unilaterally, we haven't discussed any such matter," said the official.