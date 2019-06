Iran urges Europe to normalise economic ties with it or face consequences

Iran said on Sunday that Europe was not in a position to criticise Tehran for its military capabilities, and called on European leaders to normalise economic ties with the Islamic Republic despite U.S. sanctions or face consequences.

President Donald Trump last year withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions. Trump has condemned

The European signatories to the deal - France, Britain and Germany - share the same concerns as the United States over Iran’s ballistic missile programme and regional activities.

However, they have defended the nuclear accord saying that at least it puts curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme and can be the basis for future talks.

"Europeans are not in a position to criticise Iran for issues outside the JCPOA," Zarif was quoted as saying by the state broadcaster, using the acronym for the nuclear deal.

"The Europeans and other signatories of the JCPOA should normalise economic ties with Iran... We will halt our commitments or will take action in accordance to their measures."

Iran last month stopped some commitments under the nuclear deal and warned that in 60 days it would scale back more commitments if Europeans fail to shield it against the U.S. sanctions.