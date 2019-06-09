Qatar says U.S. needs Palestinians on board for Middle East peace plan

Qatar said on Sunday that there was a disconnect between the Palestinians and the United States over a U.S. blueprint aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, warning that a solution could not be imposed on Palestinians.

“As far as we see, right now there is a disconnect between the Palestinians and the U.S.,” Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said told reporters in London. “Our position remains very firm: We are going to support any plan that the Palestinians are willing to accept.”