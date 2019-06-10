Hezbollah terror plot in UK foiled in 2015

The British newspaper, the Daily Telegraph reported Sunday, that British security service, MI5, had in 2015, uncovered a plot by the Iran backed terror group Hezbollah to lay the ground work for terror acts against Israeli targets in the UK.

According to the report MI5 and metropolitan police, acting on information provided by a foreign government's intelligence agency, found a stockpile of ammonium nitrate commonly used in bomb making, concealed in thousands of disposable ice packs, in a location in the North of London.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nassrallah

A man in his 40's was arrested on suspicion of plotting terrorist acts on behalf of Hezbollah, but was released without charge.

According to the Telegraph, the incident was not made public because the United States had just signed the nuclear deal with Iran and the UK government may have been invested in the deal's success and did not wish to risk relations with Iran, Hezbollah's benefactor.

The paper quotes "well placed sources" as saying the suspect was released because the plot uncovered was foiled.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the London plot was part of a larger plan by Hezbollah to attack Israeli targets around the world. Similar plots were foiled in Thailand, Cyprus and New York.

The paper points out that the Cyprus case, also uncovered in 2015, where a confessed Hezbollah agent, Hussein Bassam Abdallah was found

Sources told the Telegraph that the UK plot was at a very early stage and no targets had been selected. It said UK intelligence hoped to establish what Hezbollah was up to and did not disrupt it immidiately but the fact that the case was not revealed to the public, rased questions

Hezbollah is considered a terror organization by Israel, the US and the Arab League. Britain blacklisted Hezbollah’s military wing in 2008 but had until now made no move against its political wing.