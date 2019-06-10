Swedish police shoot man at Malmo central station after bomb threat

STOCKHOLM - Swedish police on Monday shot and injured a man at the central station in Malmo, in southern Sweden, after witnesses said he made threats and claimed to be carrying explosives and firearms, law enforcement officials said.

The station in downtown Malmo, a major hub for regional rail traffic, was evacuated in the wake of incident. There were no other injuries

"The background and reason for this was that the man exhibited threatening behaviour. He carried two bags which he claimed contained firearms as well as explosives," police official Per-Olof Soyseth told a news conference.