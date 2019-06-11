Yemen's Houthi rebels launch attack drones into Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Tuesday they launched at least two drones targeting a southwest Saudi city that's home to an air base.
The Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel reported the rebels launched Qasef-2K drones to strike the city of Khamis Mushait.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Tuesday, quoting military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki, that soldiers "intercepted" two drones launched by the Houthis.
The Iranian-allied Houthis increasingly have targeted the kingdom with bomb-carrying drones.