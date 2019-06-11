Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Yemen's Houthi rebels launch attack drones into Saudi Arabia
AP|Published:  06.11.19 , 19:48
Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Tuesday they launched at least two drones targeting a southwest Saudi city that's home to an air base.

 

The Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel reported the rebels launched Qasef-2K drones to strike the city of Khamis Mushait.

 

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Tuesday, quoting military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki, that soldiers "intercepted" two drones launched by the Houthis.

 

The Iranian-allied Houthis increasingly have targeted the kingdom with bomb-carrying drones.

 


פרסום ראשון: 06.11.19, 19:48
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.