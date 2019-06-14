China says nobody wants war after tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman

Nobody wants war in the Gulf of Oman, China's foreign ministry said on Friday, calling on all sides to exercise restraint following attacks on oil tankers in those waters, and urging the resolution of differences through dialogue.
The United States blamed Iran for Thursday's attacks that drove up oil prices and fuelled concerns about a new U.S.-Iranian confrontation, although Tehran has denied the accusation.
China was concerned about the rising tension, said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.
"Nobody wants to see war in the Gulf. That is not in anyone's interest," he told a regular news briefing in Beijing, adding that China hoped all sides could resolve differences via dialogue.