Gaza factions deny firing Thursday night rocket at Israel

Palestinian sources said that during the Friday meeting in the Gaza Strip between Hamas leaders and Nickolay Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, all factions in the coastal enclave denied they were behind the Thursday night rocket launch at Israel.

According to sources, the different factions in the Strip are investigating who was behind the rocket launch, that hit a building in the southern town of Sderot.

Mladenov promised Hamas officials that a Qatari money instalment will be arriving in the Strip next week, and sent them a message saying that Israel is not interested in a clash.