Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Boris Johnson skips debate as Tory rivals quizzed on Brexit
Associated Press|Published:  06.16.19 , 23:22
Candidates seeking to beat Boris Johnson and become Britain's next prime minister accused the Brexit-backing front runner of trying to avoid scrutiny after he refused to take part in a televised debate alongside his five rivals Sunday.

 

"Where is Boris?" Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt asked as he and four other contenders for Conservative Party leader faced questions about how exactly they would fulfill a key promise: to unblock the stalled Brexit process and lead Britain out of the European Union.

 


פרסום ראשון: 06.16.19, 23:22
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.