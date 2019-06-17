Qatari envoy delivers $25 million in aid to Gaza

A Qatari delegation headed by Khaled Al Khardan, entered the Gaza Strip overnight Sunday to deliver $25 million in relief funds for Palestinians residing in the coastal enclave, according to several reports.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Palestinian media reported that Al-Emadi, deputy to envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi, was delayed in Israel in order to continue talks with Israeli authorities. He eventually came in around 10:30 pm.

כסף קטארי גבול רצועת עזה

Khardan entered through the Erez crossing with Israel, as Israel's Gaza border region continued to experience a steady stream of incendiary balloons.

Fire fighters in burning field near the Gaza border

The Qatari envoy is reportedly bringing with him $25 million, as part of a consolidated donation from the Qatari state to the Palestinians of Gaza that has acted as a lifeline for the population of the Strip.

$10 million will be allocated to Gazan families with each family in need receiving $100, Five million dollars will go to the U.N. funded program "Cash for Work" while the other ten million will be transferred to Israel for the purchase of fuel to operate the Gaza power plant.

אסמעאיל הנייה ניקולאי מלדנוב פגישה ב עזה

An Egyptian military intelligence delegation is also expected to work towards lowering tensions between Gaza and Israel when it will visit the strip next week.



