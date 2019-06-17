Hamas: New phase of understandings with Israel underway

Hamas, the terrorist organization that controls the Gaza Strip, on Monday confirmed the delivery of millions of dollars in Qatari aid, and said that the implementation of an advanced and broader stage of the understandings with Israel was now underway.

According to Hamas, these understandings include improvements to the water and electricity supplies, relaxed rules on imports and exports to Gaza, and the expansion of industrial projects.

Gazans receiving Qatari aid money (Photo: AFP)

The understandings are part of a developing internationally brokered agreement to calm frequently flaring violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Shortly after the announcement, a fire broke out in an Israeli greenhouse close to the Gaza border. The blaze caused some damage but no injuries.

A fire in a southern Israel field caused by an incendiary balloon from Gaza (Photo: Eshkol Regional Council )

Investigators are exploring whether the fire was started by one of the incendiary balloons sent from Gaza that have caused massive fire damage to Israeli fields and woodlands nearby.

The Qatari delegation entered Gaza on Sunday night, delivering $15 million in relief funds, according to reports. Another $10 million

The Palestinian media reported that Khaled Al-Khardan, deputy to envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi, entered the Strip at the head of the delegation after El-Emadi was delayed in Israel in order to continue talks with Israeli authorities. He eventually arrived in Gaza around 10:30 pm Sunday.

UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza

Al-Emadi was set to remain in the Strip for two days. During that time, he will meet with Hamas officials and also take part personally in the distribution of funds to Gaza residents.

Of the funds transferred to Gaza, $10 million will be allocated to Gazan families, with each receiving $100, the other $5 million will go to the UN-funded program "Cash for Work."