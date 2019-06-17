Iran 'nuclear blackmail' must be met with international pressure -White House

Iran's plan to exceed internationally agreed curbs on its stock of low-enriched uranium amount to "nuclear blackmail" and must be met with increased international pressure, a White House National Security Council spokesman said on Monday.
"Iran's enrichment plans are only possible because the horrible nuclear deal left their capabilities intact," NSC spokesman Garrett Marquis
said. "President Trump has made it clear that he will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. The regime's nuclear blackmail must be met with increased international pressure."
The security council's comments followed Tehran's announcement on Monday that it would breach the curbs set in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 10 days.