PM's office says decision not to invite Israeli officials to Bahrain coordinated with Jerusalem
Itamar Eichner|Published:  06.17.19 , 23:27

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement Monday that the U.S.'s decision not to invite Israeli officials to the Bahrain economic summit in late June was coordinated with Jerusalem in advance.

 

Earlier Monday, an unnamed American official said that the White House will not be inviting Israeli officials to the event, in hopes to keep the summit "as apolitical as possible."

 

The U.S.-lead Bahrain economic summit is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast peace plan, and aims to discuss financial investments in the Palestinian Territories. However, Palestinian officials declared they will be boycotting the summit.

 

 


