President Reuven Rivlin says Tehran-backed terror group Hezbollah should not try to force an Iranian agenda in Lebanon.

"We warn Hezbollah against imposing an Iranian agenda on Lebanon, and we warn Lebanon not to serve as a base for attacking Israel," Rivlin says at a memorial for IDF soldiers who fell in the First Lebanon War. "Israel will not stand idly by, and will do everything necessary to ensure that its citizens continue to sleep peacefully at night."