Suspect in rape case of 7 year old might be released on bail

A Palestinian man accused of raping a seven-year-old Jewish girl might be released on bail after further inaccuracies have been uncovered between the official indictment and the testimony of the victim, sources said Wednesday.

The 46-year-old suspect, Mahmoud Katusa from the village of Deir Qaddis, was charged on Sunday with rape under aggravated circumstances, assault and kidnapping after allegedly assaulting a young Jewish girl - from an Israeli settlement in the West Bank - who attended the school at which he was a janitor.

The indictment states that Katusa forcefully dragged the victim, who was crying and trying to escape, to a nearby residence where the alleged assault took place. The sources, however, said the seven-year-old’s testimony indicates that she was taken to the location “in a large vehicle.” and didn’t actually walk there.

In addition, the girl couldn't verify the location of the apartment where the alleged sexual assault occurred. The sources said the police collected at least four testimonies from the young victim and during one of the them, the seven year old apparently drew what the police believed was the scene of the rape.

The special interrogator - trained to collect testimonies from children under the age of 14 - also apparently said she couldn't verify with an utmost certainty whether the victim’s identification of Katusa as the perpetrator was credible.