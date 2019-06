Iran said on Wednesday it will start enriching uranium at a higher level in July and won’t give European powers any more time to prevent this move by protecting Tehran from U.S. sanctions.

The spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Behrouz Kamalvandi, was quoted by Tasnim news agency on Wednesday, saying: “Iran’s two-month deadline to remaining signatories of the JCPOA (nuclear deal) cannot be extended, and the second phase will be implemented exactly as planned.”