Lebanon to attend Russia-backed talks on Syria recovery
Associated Press|Published:  06.19.19 , 17:36
Lebanon's president says his country is eager to take part in Russia-backed political meetings on the Syrian war because it wants to monitor efforts that may accelerate the return of hundreds of thousands of refugees in living in Lebanon.

 

Lebanon is host to over 1 million Syrian refugees, the highest per capita concentration in the world.

 

Russia's presidential special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, invited Lebanon on Wednesday to attend as an observer at the next meeting held in Kazakhstan in July.

 

 


