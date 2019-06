FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates - The U.S. seeks to bolster its case for isolating Iran over its nuclear and regional activities by showing limpet mine fragments it says came from a damaged oil tanker and saying the ordnance looked Iranian in origin.

The Islamic Republic has denied involvement in explosive strikes on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week and four tankers off the United Arab Emirates on May 12, both near the Strait of Hormuz, a major conduit for global oil supplies.