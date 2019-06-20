Channels
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: We don't take Trump seriously
Ali Shamkhani secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. Said in an interview with RT's Arabic language programing Thursday the Iranian government does not take President Donald Trump's statements or the president himself, seriously.

 

Shamkhakni added that the sanctions policy and the economic war Trump is waging against the Iranian people will not wield any results.

He went on to say Iran has no intention of attacking anyone but if Iran is attacked, the "aggressor will regret it"

 


