The Latest: Putin suspends flying Russians to Georgia

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian airlines to suspend the transportation of Russian citizens to Georgia, saying the move is necessary to protect national security.
The decree on the suspension, published Friday on the Kremlin's website, said the ban would begin July 8 and would be "temporary." The reason behind the delayed implementation was not clear and the decree did not state what terms would need to be met for flights to resume.
The decree also ordered officials to take measures to ensure the return of Russians who are temporarily in Georgia.
The move came in the wake of a violent protest in the Georgian capital sparked by anger over the presence of a Russian delegation at an event in the Georgian parliament. Another, more orderly protest gathered thousands of people on Friday evening.