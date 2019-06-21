Iran exiles tied to top Trump advisers demand regime change

Supporters of an Iranian exile group with ties to some of President Donald Trump's top advisers rallied Friday for regime change in Iran, amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Clad in yellow vests emblazoned with the words "Free Iran," more than 1,000 members of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq gathered outside the State Department to demand an end to Iran's theocratic government. The demonstration took place just hours after Trump claimed he had approved but then called off military strikes against Iran to retaliate for its downing of a U.S. drone in the Persian Gulf.
After the rally, the demonstrators were to march to the White House to press their case.
"We have and will continue to declare that what we seek is the regime's overthrow, overthrow, overthrow," the group's Paris-based leader Maryam Rajavi said in a video message to the crowd, which also included current and former U.S. lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties.