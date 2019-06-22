PA: U.S. wants to use Arab money to kill off political aspirations of Palestinian people

The Palestinian Authority on Saturday rejected the Trump administration’s intention to invest billions of dollars into Palestinian economy as part of the first step in the still unreleased U.S. Mideast peace plan.

“The American administration’s solution is based on the idea of using the Arab money in order to kill off any political aspirations the Palestinian people might have,” said the PA in a statement. “Isn’t it better for the Arabs not to allow the U.S. to blackmail them in such a humiliating manner?”