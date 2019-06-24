Trump says fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran will target supreme leader

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order that would impose fresh sanctions on Iran, amid increased tensions between the long-time foes.
Trump initially told reporters the sanctions, which will target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his office, were in response to Tehran's downing of a U.S. drone last week. Tehran has said the drone was flying in its airspace, which Washington has denied.
Later, Trump said the sanctions would have been imposed regardless of the incident over the drone.