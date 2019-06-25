U.S. envoy to U.N. says American policy is to bring Iran to negotiating table

Acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Jonathan Cohen tells the U.N. Security Council on Monday that Washington's policy on Iran "remains an economic and diplomatic effort to bring Iran back to the negotiating table."

Speaking to to reporters after the closed-door council session requested by the U.S., Cohen says he told the 15-member council that U.S. evidence showed Iran was to blame for attacks on commercial tankers in the Gulf region and called on the world to tell Iran it is "unacceptable."