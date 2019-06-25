Mahmoud Katusa accused of rape, released and case against him dropped

In a dramatic turn of events, Mahmud Katusa, suspected of the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl in a West Bank settlement, is to be released from custody Tuesday and the accusations against him withdrawn by the Military Advocate General.





Mahmoud Katusa released from custody after rape charges against him were dropped

The decision came after a meeting held by the Military Advocate General and police whereby a determination was made that there is no evidentiary justification for the case to proceed.

The announcement further stated that "The police investigation will continue in full force, in regard to Mahmoud Katusa's possible involvement and in pursuit of other suspects".

Family of Mahmoud Katusa waiting for his release outside the Ofer military prison

The case against Katusa, a Palestinian from the West Bank village of Deir Qadis, came under fire in the past week when it became clear the police investigation relied almost entirely on the testimony of the seven-year-old victim, while forensic evidence was not collected, and the exact time and place of the alleged attack remained unclear.

On Monday,two months after the alleged attack was believed to have taken place, police investigators collected the victim's cloths for the first time to determine if they may contain DNA evidence adding to questions about the professional manner in which the investigation was conducted from the very start.

Katusa was held in military custody for 55 days.

Nassrin Katusa, wife of Mahmoud released from custody after 55 days after charges of rape have been dropped

"My husband is a good man and did not do what they claim. Thank God he will return home today. This has been a terrible time."

The family of the seven-year old victim of the alleged rape say they are distraught at the news of the suspects release.

Lawyers for the family say the child had positively identified the suspect Mahmoud Katusa, as the man who attacked and raped her.

The lawyers add that the little girl was kept at the police station until midnight Monday, recounting the events and answering questions and added "citizens of Israel should be very concerned this morning at the decision to release the suspect and withdraw the charges which is no less than sham".