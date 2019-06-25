Far right faction dismantles partnership with right-wing parties

Far-right Otzma Yehudit member Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his party is pulling out of the agreement reached with the United Right Party, before the April 2019 elections, uniting political parties to the right of the ruling Likud in order to present a stronger and more unified bloc to support the Netanyahu government.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Ben-Gvir told United Right leaders, that since his faction's demands to seat him in the Knesset were not fulfilled, He is disolving the partnership which was initiated and cheered on by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in order to maximise right wing votes to support his Likud led government, an effort that failed with Netanyahu unable to form a coalition government and his decision to call new elections.

Itamar Ben-Gvir Interview in the studio (Photo: Avi Mualem)

The agreement reached by the three right wing parties: Jewish Home, Otzma Yhudit, and Tkuma, stated that after the elections, the leader of Jewish Home Rabbi Rafi Peretz, will accept a ministerial post and resign from the Knesset to ensure Ben-Gvir can be sworn in as Knesset member.

Peretz has been named Minister of Education in the interim government but he has not resigned from the Knesset and does not intend to untill the next elections are held in September.

Rafi Peretz leaving a meeting with Netanyahu about union of the parties )Photo: Ohad Tzoigenberg(

“Unfortunately, over these last months we weren’t treated fairly. You and others in the Jewish Home Party some would say used us and then tossed us aside when you were done".

Leading up to the September elections new political alliances are being formed. Ben-Gvir and Otzma Yehudit are reportedly considering partnering with other far-right factions that may attempt to run.

The breakdown of the unified right wing may become a concern for the prime minister in his bid to be re-elected and to form a new right leaning coalition.

.