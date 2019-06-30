East Jerusalem clashes show no signs of slowing down amid 20 arrests

At least 20 people were arrested over the weekend in East Jerusalem as the clashes which were sparked last Thursday over the killing of a Palestinian man by Israeli security forces, show no signs of slowing down.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



On Saturday evening, the rioters threw rocks and launched fireworks at the police forces, who in turn responded with crowd dispersal measures, which included stun grenades and sponge-tipped bullets. On Friday, at least 80 people were wounded during the clashes.

Fireworks launched at police in East J'lem

X

The 20-year-old Mohammed Obeid from an East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya was fatally shot late Thursday by the police, who claim he hurled stones and explosives at the security forces.

Israel Police Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld, said an officer, acting in self-defense, shot a suspect who launched firecrackers toward police at “extremely close range.”

Fireworks launched at police in East Jerusalem

Palestinians, however, claim the police attacked them after a peaceful rally against police brutality in East Jerusalem. Forty-nine-year-old witness Abed Zamzam said Obeid was shot after Thursday’s prayers when Israeli security forces - who were patrolling a rally of several hundred Palestinians in Issawiya - started beating local residents.

20-year-old Mohammed Obeid

Ahmad, a resident of the neighborhood, has laid the blame for the situation firmly on the police. “The police don’t leave the neighborhood, which causes anger and frustration, if they remain in the area, many young people will take to the streets,” he said.

"The police should stop lying that the victim endangered their lives, he was murdered in cold blood," he added.