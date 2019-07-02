Protests rage throughout country following funeral of Ethiopian teen killed by policeman

Protests raged in several hotspots around the country Tuesday afternoon, following the funeral service of 19-year-old Solomon Tekah, who was shot dead by an off-duty policeman in a Haifa suburb on Sunday.

Dozens blocked Highway 70 near Yokneam, in Israel's north, and others the central Azrieli Junction in Tel Aviv. In Kiryat Ata Junction, police forces evacuated protesters who burned tiers and one major road there is currently blacked. Several have been arrested.

צילום: חסן שעלאן

Protesters and police forces in Kiryat Ata (Photo: Hassan Shaalan)

Protesters near Azrieli in Tel Aviv (Photo: Yariv Katz)

In Afula, protesters gathered in Ha'atsmaut square and clashed with police forces, hurling objects at them. In Petah Tikva a protest march is expected to take place Tuesday evening. In Netanya a march is expected to block the central Highway 2.

Protesters also raged near the city of Gedera and Jerusalem.

Police forces are containing the protests but are not expected to allow long term blocking of major roads. Disruptions and protests are expected to take place throughout the seven mourning days.

Earlier Tuesday, Hundreds of people turned out for Tekah's funeral. "Give me my boy back," said Solomon's father Worka Tekah as he delivered his eulogy at the start of the funeral procession to Tel Regev cemetery on the outskirts of Haifa.

Tekah was shot dead in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Haim when the police officer pulled out his gun while trying to break up a street brawl.

The unnamed officer, who was walking with his family when the incident occurred, was detained and is currently under house arrest.

The policeman said that he opened fire due to concerns for his and his family's safety.