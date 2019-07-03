Gaza militants fire rockets into sea, triggering alerts in Israeli towns

Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rocket into the Mediterranean Sea early Wednesday morning, triggering rocket alert sirens in several Israeli communities bordering the Hamas-controlled enclave.

The Code Red alerts were sounded in the town of Sderot and in the Eshkol Regional Council around 7:20am.

Rocket fired from the Gaza Strip (Photo: AFP)

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit issued a statement shortly after, calling the sirens - warning of a possible rocket attack - a false alarm, despite projectiles being launched from the northern Gaza Strip into open waters.

In addition, on Monday rocket alert sirens sounded in the Sha'ar HaNegev and Sdot Negev regional councils. Israeli military also said the alerts were a false alarm.

Last week Israeli officials confirmed that new understandings have been reached between Israel and Hamas regarding a possible long-term ceasefire arrangement between the two sides.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the situation on the southern border during Sunday's cabinet meeting, saying those who urge him to go to war in Gaza will be the first ones to criticize him if he eventually resorts to a military operation in the Strip.

"I am not impressed by the propaganda of so-called experts. Many of them are offering us advice that they themselves would not implement if they were in power," said the prime minister. "I am guided solely by one thing – the security of the State of Israel."