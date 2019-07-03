Ethiopian protests enter second day; police determined to keep roads open

Protests by the Ethiopian community over the killing of a teenager in Haifa by an off-duty policeman resumed Wednesday evening, as police forces throughout the country braced to prevent the massive traffic jams caused a day earlier by protesters blocking central arteries, highways and junctions.

At 6:30pm, some 200 protesters tried to block Azrieli Junction in Tel Aviv but were removed by police and five were arrested. Protesters then began to walk down to the Ayalon Highway that encircles the city, aiming to block a section of it for the second consecutive day. Police managed to reopen the road after a short time.

In Jerusalem, some 50 protesters gathered at Pat Juntion.





Protesters in Rishon LeZion hurled stones at police forces. Two people were arrested and were found to be holding Molotov cocktails.

In nearby Yavneh, six were arrested during a protest in front of the local police station after rocks were hurled at security forces.

In Kiryat Ata, in the Haifa district of northern Israel, some 50 protesters gathered, shouting: "a violent cop belongs behind bars." Police forces there said that anyone who attempted to block roads would be arrested.

Protests and roadblocks were expected at junctions in Netanya, Rishon LeZion, Yavneh, Rosh Ha'ayin, Ben-Gurion Airport and Bilu in central Israel, Yokneam in the north, and Ashkelon, Kiryat Malakhi and Be'er Sheva in the south.

Protesters were also expected to block Afula's Independence Square in the north and the entrance to Jerusalem.

A protest was also expected to take place outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's family home in the coastal city of Caesarea.

Acting Israel Police commissioner Moti Cohen told officers earlier Wednesday that blocking roads and key arteries would be unacceptable, a day after protesters caused massive traffic jams across Israel, leaving up to 50,000 commuters stranded.





The police will not tolerate violence and anarchy in the widspread protests by the Ethiopian community, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said Wednesday, warning that if protests resume, they would be met with resolve.

The Tuesday night protests, which swiftly turned violent, were held at major interchanges and roads across the country, after the funeral for 19-year-old Solomon Tekah. Police said 111 officers and dozens of protesters were wounded and 136 people were arrested.

Tekah's family on Wednesday called for the protests to be peaceful, with his father Worka urging demonstrators to avoid harming people or property.

The Ethiopian community is protesting against what they see as discrimination against them because of the color of their skins and say 40 years of polite demonstrations have achieved nothing.

"I identify with the pain expressed and with the legitimate right to demonstrate," Erdan told Ynet, "but anarchy is not acceptable and causing injuries and damage to property will not be tolerated at all."

He told the Israeli media that instigators of violence who incited young members of the community on social media would be dealt with.

Asked whether the police were too timid in their response on Tuesday, Erdan said: "We remember protests in Israel over the years, some even ending with fatalities, and I think the police are acutely aware of those events and doing everything in their power so that demonstrators exercising their democratic rights do not suffer loss of life."

Erdan said Israel Police had made major strides to correct excessive policing against members of the Ethiopian community, and statistics show a drop of 21% in the number of arrests in the sector compared to past years.