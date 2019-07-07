'I had a dark day' says nursery teacher charged with toddler abuse

The kindergarten teacher from central Israel accused of mistreating toddlers was charged on Sunday with abuse of helpless minors. The 25 year old earlier said the surveillance video showing her slapping the children and feeding them their own vomit caught her “on a dark day.”

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter



Carmel Mauda, 25, who owned a private nursery “Baby Love” in the city of Rosh Haayin, was arresred on suspision of child abuse two weeks ago after the police obtained footage of her spanking children with towels, forcing them up against the wall for hours on end, strapping them to chairs and feeding them their own vomit.

Carmel Mauda with one of the children

The Central District Attorney's Office filed an indictment in the Lod District Court against the nursery owner for abusing minors and helpless persons. At least 18 charges were filed against the 25-year-old Mauda, accused of mistreating 11 toddlers under her care.

During her initial interrogation she denied any claims of abuse, saying she was merely “instilling the sense of security in children.” Once she was presented with the video evidence, however, she claimed to have had a “dark day” and behaved “like a Satan.”

In the meantime, Mauda’s home - where the nursery was run - has been burned down on Saturday afternoon in what appears to be an arson attack.

The police arrested an 18-year-old man from the West Bank on suspicion of setting fire to the 25 year old’s property and he’ll be brought before court for a remand hearing sometime on Sunday. The attorney who represents the suspect said the young man denies the allegations.

Carmel Mauda's home set on fire (Photo: Fire and Rescue Authority)

Mauda's family placed the blame for the incident firmly on the incitement campaign against her conducted via social media. They also blamed the media outlets for contributing to the incitement.

“We understand the parents’ anger and pain, but it (the suspected arson attack) crossed a red line,” said the lawyer representing Mauda. “People took the law into their own hands. The trial against Carmel must be conducted in court … The Israel Police must act in order to stop the threats and attempts to harm the family.”

Parents protest outside Neve Tirtza Prison (Photo: Motti Kimchi)

In addition, at least 50 people demonstrated outside the Neve Tirtza Prison in central Israel, where they believed Mauda was being held. "Let's not forget who the real victims here are," said a father of one of the children abused by the 25 year old when asked about the arson attack.

"They are being transformed into victims, they are not the victims. We are dealing with our children, the fire is less interesting, it’s not a priority at all," he said.