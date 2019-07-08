Police says off-duty cop who killed Ethiopian teen acted in self-defense

The off-duty police officer who fatally shot an Ethiopian teenager, sparking massive protests across Israel, opened fire in the direction of the floor which ricocheted and hit the 19-year-old man, the preliminary internal investigation revealed.

The legal team of Solomon Tekah’s family on Monday met with the representatives of the Police Internal Investigations Department, who presented them with the findings of the preliminary investigation.

Solomon Tekah's family at his grave (Photo: AFP)

The internal investigation’s department confirmed the meeting, saying the gunfire was indeed aimed at the floor as an act of self-defense, after the officer apparently reenacted the incident at the scene of last Sunday’s shooting in the northern city of Haifa.

The representatives, however, did not elaborate on the type of punishment they will be seeking for the officer.

Last week, at least 111 officers and dozens of protesters were wounded, and 136 people were arrested during widespread demonstrations across Israel. The protests, which swiftly turned violent, were held at major interchanges and roads across the country on Tuesday evening, after Tekah’s funeral.