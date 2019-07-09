Iran says Israel and its allies tricked Trump into killing 2015 nuclear deal

Israel and its allies tricked the U.S. president into killing off a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers, Iranian foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Iranian officials on Sunday said the country would further scale back its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, including ramping up the level of uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67% permitted under the agreement.

Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out on his Twitter account, saying that Donald Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had killed an earlier agreement by insisting that Iran stop all uranium enrichment.

Mohammad Javad Zarif (Photo: Reuters)

"Now they've lured @realdonaldtrump into killing #JCPOA (the 2015 nuclear deal) w/the same delusion," Zarif added.

Zarif went on to suggest that the so-called "B-Team" which besides Bolton and Netanyahu also includes Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, sold Trump a lie by urging him to reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"#B_Team sold @realDonaldTrump on the folly that killing #JCPOA thru #EconomicTerrorism can get him a better deal," Zarif wrote on his social media. "As it becomes increasingly clear that there won’t be a better deal, they're bizarrely urging Iran's full compliance.

"There's a way out, but not with #B_Team in charge," he added.

Netanyahu on Sunday called an announced increase of Iranian uranium enrichment a "very, very dangerous step," and urged the European powers to impose automatic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Marc Israel Sellem)

"Iran has violated its solemn promise under the U.N. Security Council not to enrich uranium beyond a certain level," Netanyahu said at the onset of the weekly cabinet meeting. "I call on my friends, the heads of France, Britain and Germany - you signed this deal and you said that as soon as they take this step, severe sanctions will be imposed - that was the Security Council resolution. Where are you?"

"The enrichment of uranium is made for one reason and one reason only - it's for the creation of atomic bombs," added the prime minister.