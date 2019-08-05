Syrian troops resume offensive on rebel stronghold in Idlib

The Syrian army said Monday it will resume its offensive against the northwestern Idlib province, the last opposition-held stronghold, accusing insurgents there of violating a recent truce.

Opposition activists reported airstrikes had resumed in the southern parts of the enclave, which is located on the Turkish border.

The Syrian military said in a statement carried by state media that insurgents in Idlib had continued to break the cease fire since it went into effect late Aug. 1.

State media and opposition activists had reported repeated violations of the truce by both sides since then.